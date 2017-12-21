Zetta Jet ceased operations Nov. 30 and filed a motion for Chapter 7 bankruptcy after a judge declined to approve outside financing and two aircraft financiers demanded the return of six aircraft critical to its business, according to the company’s bankruptcy trustee. The Burbank, California-based charter operator had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in mid-September amid shareholder disputes. Zetta Jet’s last day of business was Nov. 30, said Jonathan King, Zetta ...
