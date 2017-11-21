Its production halted years ago, the Windecker Eagle is soon to be reborn, this time through new owners in China. The first Windecker Eagle I is expected to roll off the line in late 2018 or early 2019. Windecker Aircraft’s restoration and development facility in North Carolina expects to complete work to receive FAA and CAAC type certification validation for the four-seat, all-composite aircraft in the near future. The company’s China-based parent plans to produce modernized ...