Canada-based Wanfeng Aviation, part of China’s Wanfeng group of companies, has acquired a 60% interest in Diamond Aircraft Industries. The investment will fund expanded production, sales and service globally and strengthen the company’s focus on the U.S. market. As part of the investment, Diamond Canada has acquired the rights to the DA62, Diamond’s largest aircraft, and the DA40 program from Diamond Austria. The transaction also includes the D-Jet Corp. The future of the ...