VistaJet reports it has eliminated ferry flight fees for new program customers, a potential savings of $10,000 or more per flight. The company says the decision is part of a $2.5 billion investment in its global fleet and backend operations technology. The charter operator said it added 15 new business jets in 2016 and has a fleet of more than 70 company-owned ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS PREMIUM CONTENT
"VistaJet Eliminates Ferry Fees" is part of our premium online subscription to BCA. Current Business & Commercial Aviation magazine subscribers: online access is now included at no added charge to you. To read this full article, use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).