The number of pre-owned business jets on the market has declined with 2,225 jets for sale, although it remains a buyer’s market, said JetNet, which released September and year-to-date figures on Oct. 30. The percentage of the business jet fleet for sale declined to 10.4% in September from 11.5% a year ago. “This is very good news, but we are just above the 10% line and still in a buyer’s market,” JetNet said. The number of pre-owned business jet sale transactions ...