When a thrust reverser (T/R) doesn’t behave as intended, such as deploying during the takeoff roll or failing to deploy during a landing roll on a contaminated runway of minimal length, the situation instantly requires a pilot’s quick and correct reaction during a crucial phase of flight with thin safety margins. The weather forecast for Wyoming’s Jackson Hole Airport (KJAC) on Dec. 29, 2010, could hardly have been any worse. A strong winter storm in the Tetons was dumping ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS PREMIUM CONTENT
"T/Rs Have Direct Influence On Safety And Operating Costs" is part of our premium online subscription to BCA. Current Business & Commercial Aviation magazine subscribers: online access is now included at no added charge to you. To read this full article, use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).