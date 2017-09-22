Houston billionaire and businessman Toby Neugebuer is the launch customer for Nextant Aerospace’s Challenger 604XT, featuring a Rockwell Collins Pro Line Fusion flight deck. Nextant announced the program this past May. Neugebauer selected a standard configuration for the aircraft, which will meet pending regulatory requirements, such as ADS-B Out and optional upgrades that include TCAS 7.1 and MultiScan Threat Track Weather Radar. “The Challenger 604 is the perfect aircraft ...
