In a surprise early April announcement, Textron Aviation reported that Purdue Aviation had committed to adding the heretofore unannounced diesel-powered Cessna 172 to its training fleet. FAA and EASA certifications of the Turbo Skyhawk JT-A are expected later this year. The manufacturer said the new Purdue aircraft, which is powered by a Continental CD-155 engine and equipped with the next-generation Garmin G1000 NXi integrated cockpit, will be the first to be delivered. “We ...