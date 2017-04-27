Tecnam has launched a slot deposit program for its P2012 Traveler. The high-wing, 11-seat piston twin lists for $2.35 million. A deposit of $107,000 allows customers to take delivery positions in 2019 and freezes the pricing. Powered by two 375-hp Lycoming TEO-540-C1A engines, the Italian aircraft made its first flight last July and is on track for European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and FAA certification in 2018 with deliveries beginning the following year. Initial flight tests have ...