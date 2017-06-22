The Russian business aviation charter market grew 7% in the first five months of 2017 compared to a year ago and is expected to continue to grow during the summer, said analysts with the Aim of Emperor, which operates a group of Russian business aviation companies. Key drivers include raw material, development and banking industries and growth in the number of high-net-worth individuals plus growth in the agrarian sector and the information technology industry. The used market ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS PREMIUM CONTENT
"Russian Charter Business Aviation Market On The Rise" is part of our premium online subscription to BCA. Current Business & Commercial Aviation magazine subscribers: online access is now included at no added charge to you. To read this full article, use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).