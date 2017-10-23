Feeling the Pilot Crunch I am finally getting around to catching up on past issues and I have an answer to your query in response to Abraham Converse’s comments (Reader’s Feedback, September 2017) about your article, “The Other NextGen” (Viewpoint, August 2017). Let Abraham know that business aviation has a plethora of jobs for pilots at present . . . and salaries are skyrocketing along with the major ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS PREMIUM CONTENT
"Readers' Feedback (November 2017): Letters To The Editor" is part of our premium online subscription to BCA. Current Business & Commercial Aviation magazine subscribers: online access is now included at no added charge to you. To read this full article, use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).