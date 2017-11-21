Thankful for Improvements I enjoyed “Buckle Up” (Viewpoint, September 2017) regarding the use of interstate road barriers. I am glad you and your family were okay. In 1998 my daughter and I were returning home from her senior year of college. After driving most of the way from Utah, we were just 80 miles from our home in Ohio when we were hit. A three-time drunk driver racing in heavy traffic came across the median sideways and into our lane on I-70. We hit his car ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS PREMIUM CONTENT
"Readers' Feedback (December 2017): Letters To The Editor" is part of our premium online subscription to BCA. Current Business & Commercial Aviation magazine subscribers: online access is now included at no added charge to you. To read this full article, use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).