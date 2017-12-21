Pilatus has received FAA and European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) type certifications for its PC-24 twin-engine business jet, the Swiss company announced. The certifications pave the way for initial customer deliveries. The first PC-24 was scheduled to be delivered to PlaneSense, a U.S. fractional ownership company, in December. Pilatus has taken orders for an initial block of 84 aircraft, which include six to PlaneSense. PlaneSense plans to buy additional PC-24s once Pilatus reopens ...
