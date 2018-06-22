Pilatus is on schedule to deliver its 1,600th PC-12 aircraft this year, by far the largest number of single-engine pressurized turboprops in the business aircraft fleet. PC-12NG, the 11th version of the aircraft, entered service in 2008. More than 770 aircraft have been delivered, exceeding the combined total production of Series 1 through 10. The PC-12NG is powered by the Pratt & Whitney Canada PT6A-67P, a 1,744-thermodynamic-horsepower (thp) engine flat-rated to 1,200 shp for ...