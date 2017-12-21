Bombardier now has delivered more than 200 Challenger 350 super-midsize jets since its introduction into service in mid-2014, even surpassing the torrid delivery pace of its predecessor, the Challenger 300, during its first three years of production. The original model was likened to a modern-day Gulfstream II, a transcontinental U.S. range aircraft with a comfortable double-club cabin, flat floor, inflight access to aft baggage and rock-solid reliability. A strong performer, it quickly ...