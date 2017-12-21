Bombardier now has delivered more than 200 Challenger 350 super-midsize jets since its introduction into service in mid-2014, even surpassing the torrid delivery pace of its predecessor, the Challenger 300, during its first three years of production. The original model was likened to a modern-day Gulfstream II, a transcontinental U.S. range aircraft with a comfortable double-club cabin, flat floor, inflight access to aft baggage and rock-solid reliability. A strong performer, it quickly ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS PREMIUM CONTENT
"Operators Survey: Bombardier Challenger 350" is part of our premium online subscription to BCA. Current Business & Commercial Aviation magazine subscribers: online access is now included at no added charge to you. To read this full article, use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).