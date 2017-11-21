​ONE Aviation has laid off most of its production workers as it phases out production of the Eclipse 550 very light jet to transition to the Eclipse 700. The Albuquerque, New Mexico-based company continues to work to raise funding for the larger Eclipse 700, known as Project Canada, which will replace the Eclipse 550, CEO Alan Klapmeier said. “We’re not financed the way we need to be yet,” he said. At the same time, the company has put more resources into its service and ...