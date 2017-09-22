One Aviation recently completed the first flight of the proof-of-concept wing for the Eclipse EA700 now under development. An EA500’s wing was modified to match the length and shape of the EA700’s, which include a 4-ft. increase in span and reshaping of the inboard airfoils. “This is a key milestone in the path to making a very good airplane a great airplane,” One Aviation CEO Alan Klapmeier said. During the 1.5-hr. flight on Sept. 1, flight-handling qualities were ...
