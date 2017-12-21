​Business jet operations in North America rose 3.8% in October, in line with September results and slightly above the year-to-date average of 3.5%, said Robert Stallard, of Vertical Research Partners, citing figures from the FAA. In 2016, business jet takeoffs and landings rose 1.1%, compared to a 1.3% increase in 2015 and a 4% increase in 2014. Business jet operations in the U.S. remain roughly 7% off the peak levels of 2007.