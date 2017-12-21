Business jet operations in North America rose 3.8% in October, in line with September results and slightly above the year-to-date average of 3.5%, said Robert Stallard, of Vertical Research Partners, citing figures from the FAA. In 2016, business jet takeoffs and landings rose 1.1%, compared to a 1.3% increase in 2015 and a 4% increase in 2014. Business jet operations in the U.S. remain roughly 7% off the peak levels of 2007.
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS PREMIUM CONTENT
"North American Bizjet Operations Continue To Grow" is part of our premium online subscription to BCA. Current Business & Commercial Aviation magazine subscribers: online access is now included at no added charge to you. To read this full article, use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).