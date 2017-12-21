Two private jet operators have begun accepting a new form of payment for charter flights — bitcoins. Monarch Air Group, a Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based charter provider, said Nov. 16 that it will begin accepting the bitcoin, a peer-to-peer electronic cash system, as a form of payment. Premium Jet, based in Zurich, said in a blogpost on its website Nov. 15 that beginning immediately, it is accepting the digital currency.
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS PREMIUM CONTENT
"Monarch Air, Premium Jet Now Accepting Payments in Bitcoin" is part of our premium online subscription to BCA. Current Business & Commercial Aviation magazine subscribers: online access is now included at no added charge to you. To read this full article, use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).