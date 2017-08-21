The Missile Defense Agency (MDA) is in the market for two second-hand Gulfstream G550 business jets to replace its 1970s-vintage Gulfstream IIB test observation platforms. The Gulfstream IIB aircraft regularly deploy across the U.S. in support of missile-testing activities. The agency’s odd-looking Gulfstream-based High-Altitude Observatory (HALO) aircraft are supported by L3 Aeromet in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and are expected to be replaced before the FAA’s NextGen air traffic control ...
