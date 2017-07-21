A $70 million expansion project at Million Air at Westchester County Airport in White Plains, New York, is progressing and scheduled for completion by the end of 2018. Construction is underway on a new 22,000-sq.-ft. terminal, a 50,400-sq.-ft. hangar and ramp facility upgrades. The new facility will include a 6,000-sq.-ft. indoor valet, a complementary barista bar, dual fireplaces, a large great room and wood beam ceilings. The campus, which today includes 32,000 sq. ft. of hangar space, ...
