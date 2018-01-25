Mahindra Aerospace has selected Hartzell Propeller’s three-blade, 84-in.-dia. aluminum propeller for its 10-seat single-engine turbine-powered Airvan 10 aircraft, which was certified in 2017. The propeller is constant speed, feathering, reversing and optimized for improved climb rates, Hartzell said. Developed as a new FAR Part 23 certified aircraft, the Airvan 10 retains the piston-powered Airvan 8’s aerodynamic design and shares many of its production parts.
