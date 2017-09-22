The increasingly ubiquitous weather information now available to pilots in flight is largely behind an FAA move to decommission 30% of the about 2,100 remote communications outlets (RCOs) used by Flight Service Station specialists to provide mostly general aviation pilots with weather and advisory information. According to a Notice of Final Policy published on Aug. 30, the current RCO network was “designed at a time when FSS personnel were handling over 10,000 radio calls per ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS PREMIUM CONTENT
"Lower Usage Causing Closures For RCO Network" is part of our premium online subscription to BCA. Current Business & Commercial Aviation magazine subscribers: online access is now included at no added charge to you. To read this full article, use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).