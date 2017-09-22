Lilium, a German start-up company, has received $90 million in investment to continue development of its electric vertical-takeoff-and-landing (eVTOL) urban air transport aircraft. The funding round was led by Chinese investment group Tencent Holdings, Lichtenstein-based private banking group LGT, Lilium’s existing British investor Atomico and Twitter co-founder Ev Williams’s Obvious Ventures. Lilium has now raised more than $100 million. The Munich-based company flew a ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS PREMIUM CONTENT
"Lilium Receives $90 Million Investment" is part of our premium online subscription to BCA. Current Business & Commercial Aviation magazine subscribers: online access is now included at no added charge to you. To read this full article, use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).