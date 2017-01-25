JetSuiteX has begun selling seats for charter service to and from Santa Monica, California. Flights begin Feb. 6 to Las Vegas, San Jose and San Diego County. JetSuite, parent to JetSuiteX, recently announced an investment from JetBlue. Fares for the new routes start at $29 each way. JetSuiteX will offer four weekly flights between San Diego County and the San Francisco Bay Area with a stopover in Santa Monica. It will also connect Santa Monica Airport with Las Vegas McCarran ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS PREMIUM CONTENT
"JetSuiteX Adds Flights From Santa Monica" is part of our premium online subscription to BCA. Current Business & Commercial Aviation magazine subscribers: online access is now included at no added charge to you. To read this full article, use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).