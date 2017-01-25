JetSuiteX has begun selling seats for charter service to and from Santa Monica, California. Flights begin Feb. 6 to Las Vegas, San Jose and San Diego County. JetSuite, parent to JetSuiteX, recently announced an investment from JetBlue. Fares for the new routes start at $29 each way. JetSuiteX will offer four weekly flights between San Diego County and the San Francisco Bay Area with a stopover in Santa Monica. It will also connect Santa Monica Airport with Las Vegas McCarran ...