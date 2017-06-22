Jet Aviation has redelivered a ACJ330 and ACJ319 to its customer in the Middle East after extensive renovations. Work was completed in Basel, Switzerland. The interiors were influenced by Arabic motifs and color palettes with silk wall coverings, gold plating, smoked oak, Macassar and Zebrano woods, and mother-of-pearl details. Starlight ceilings were designed to reflect the position of the constellations above Riyadh during the founding of Saudi Arabia in 1932. The ACJ330 includes a master ...