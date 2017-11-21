Illegal charter operations are a growing problem in the industry, and more must be done to address that, the National Air Transportation Association (NATA) said during the Oct. 24 FAA General Aviation Safety Summit in Washington, D.C. Bill Deere, NATA executive vice president, says that during visits with Part 135 and aircraft-management companies this year, it became clear that the operators’ top concern was illegal charter operations. “We see it as a burgeoning ...