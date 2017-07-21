IDAIR recently delivered its new-generation inflight entertainment (IFE) and cabin management system (CMS) in a BBJ 737-700 IGW aircraft. The project was completed in Basel, Switzerland, in collaboration with Boeing Business Jets and the Aviation Consulting Group. It includes a tailored high-end entertainment, cabin management and connectivity system. It also features integrated room controllers, remote tablets and an intuitively designed graphical user interface allowing easy access and ...
