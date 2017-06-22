Honda Aircraft has received type certification for its HA-420 HondaJet from Transport Canada, clearing the way for deliveries of aircraft to Canadian customers. The company has multiple orders in its pipeline, it said. Honda Aircraft also has partnered with Skyservice Business Aviation for sales, support and service. Skyservice operates facilities in Montreal, Toronto, Calgary and Ottawa. The approval follows certifications from the U.S., Europe and Mexico. Honda Aircraft is ramping up ...