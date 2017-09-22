Jet Aviation is shuttering its St. Louis Downtown Airport maintenance operations and Gulfstream Aerospace Services Corp., also a General Dynamics subsidiary, will launch maintenance operations at the site. “The transition addresses our excess maintenance capacity in St. Louis while helping Gulfstream provide additional support for their customers,” said David Paddock, senior vice president and general manager of Jet Aviation Regional Operations USA. A drop in completions work led ...
