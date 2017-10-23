Gulfstream Aerospace Corp. has a program called Aircraft Ownership Service (AOS), a suite of aircraft maintenance and flight operations services that allow aircraft owners, flight departments and management companies to customize to their needs, the company said. AOS will initially be available to new aircraft owners and operators. It was developed from feedback by customers who wanted a seamless, simplified aircraft ownership experience, it said. “Aircraft Ownership Service is a ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS PREMIUM CONTENT
"Gulfstream Introduces Aircraft Ownership Service" is part of our premium online subscription to BCA. Current Business & Commercial Aviation magazine subscribers: online access is now included at no added charge to you. To read this full article, use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).