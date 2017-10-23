Flying Colours Corp. is working on three 120-month maintenance inspections for three Bombardier Global aircraft at its Peterborough, Ontario, facility. The company highlighted its work at the NBAA-BACE in Las Vegas. The three aircraft, two from North America and one international, are being stripped to their airframes for complete structural inspections. Interior components and the landing gear will be removed for review and interior modifications will be performed. The first aircraft ...
