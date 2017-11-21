FedEx Corp. plans to add Appareo Systems’ Vision 1000, an FAA-certified cockpit recording device, to its fleet of 240 Cessna 208B Super Cargomaster aircraft. Vision 1000 captures inertial data, ambient and intercom audio, and high-resolution cockpit imagery to provide a picture of what happens during every moment of flight, the company said. Installations are scheduled to be completed by ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS PREMIUM CONTENT
"FedEx To Add Vision 1000 To Cessna 208B Fleet" is part of our premium online subscription to BCA. Current Business & Commercial Aviation magazine subscribers: online access is now included at no added charge to you. To read this full article, use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).