The UAE’s Falcon Aviation has announced that three Leonardo AW169 helicopters (signed for at the recent Dubai Airshow) will be deployed on a five-year contract with The Kuwait Oil Co. The helicopters will perform onshore and offshore oil and gas operations. This debut in Kuwait marks a significant expansion for Falcon Aviation. The first two AW169s will arrive in March and the third in April 2018.
