​FAA has awarded Winglet Technology an STC for transitional winglets on the Citation Sovereign. The Wichita company is also evaluating the Sovereign+ for winglets, and according to President Bob Kiser, will make a decision on that by opening day of the National Business Aviation Association’s convention and exhibition this month. The winglet certification for the Sovereign is the culmination of a development and certification project that began in July 2013. Kiser said the winglets add ...