Astronautics Corp. of America is undertaking the next phase of a contract with FAA focused on developing and validating the methodologies for cybersecurity on core avionics systems. The Milwaukee company completed Phase 1A of the Aircraft Systems Information Security/Protection (ASISP) program in June. The contract modification for Phase 1B — executed in August — is focused on mitigation strategies and safety risk assessments on different avionics, as well as working ...