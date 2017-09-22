Business aviation traffic in Europe rose 8.8% in August when compared to the same month in 2016, marking the 10th consecutive month of traffic growth in Europe, according to the European Business Aviation Association (EBAA). “Business aviation traffic figures turned in another stellar monthly performance last month by rising nearly 9%, which is the strongest growth in August for 10 years,” said EBAA CEO Brandon Mitchener, who cited data from Eurocontrol. Traffic from January ...
