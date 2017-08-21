July was a peak month for business aviation departures in Europe, with a total of 87,826 departures, a 2.5% increase from a year ago, according to WingX Advance’s Business Aviation Monitor. July activity was down 1% from the pre-financial crisis levels of July 2008, WingX said. For the first seven months of 2017, departures are up 3% from the same time a year ago with an additional 13,950 flights. In Germany, flights rose 5% in July compared to a year ago, while flights in the U.K. ...
