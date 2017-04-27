Embraer has delivered its 400th Phenom 300. The March 31 handover took place at the manufacturer’s assembly facility in Melbourne, Florida. The aircraft was delivered to Daniel Randolph, CEO of EliteJets.com, a startup charter company based in Naples, Florida, whose fleet includes four Phenom 300s and one Legacy 500. According to its website, EliteJets.com was to begin operations on May ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS PREMIUM CONTENT
"Embraer Delivers 400th Phenom 300" is part of our premium online subscription to BCA. Current Business & Commercial Aviation magazine subscribers: online access is now included at no added charge to you. To read this full article, use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).