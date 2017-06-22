Embraer Executive Jets is expanding its customer support network in Europe with the appointment of JF Service as its authorized service center for Legacy 450 and Legacy 500 business jets in Moscow. More than 220 Embraer aircraft fly in Europe and Africa today. Embraer recently delivered its first Legacy 500 to a Russian customer. In addition, its service center in Le Bourget, France, has been approved by the FAA as a Part 145 Repair ...