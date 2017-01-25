Dassault Aviation netted orders for just 21 Falcons in 2016, further confirming a sluggish business jet market. In numbers released Jan. 5, the French airframer said 33 Falcons had been ordered during the past year, but the net tally was weaker due to the cancellation of a dozen Falcon 5X jets. That program is suffering an almost-three-year delay due to technical issues with its Safran Silvercrest engine. Regarding the low Falcon sales, Dassault said, “the weakness of the order intake ...