The Falcon 5X flew for the first time July 5, powered by a “preliminary version” of the Safran Silvercrest engine — an unexpected milestone in the much-delayed program. The flight from Bordeaux Merignac Airport marked the start of what Dassault described as a brief flight-test campaign lasting only a few weeks and devised to “help streamline the development process.” The 2-hr. flight was intended to contribute to collecting “a certain amount of ...