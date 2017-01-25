Constant Aviation has expanded its aircraft-on-the-ground mobile team coverage in the central U.S. region with the addition of Denver and Rifle, Colorado. With peak ski season, the timing is good, the company said. The expansion marks the company’s 19th AOG support team in the continental U.S., following additions in Naples and West Palm Beach, ...
