Having acquired Diamond Canada just a year earlier, China’s Wanfeng Aviation Industry Co. has now doubled down on the brand by buying Austria’s Diamond Aircraft Group as well. With the latest acquisition, Wanfeng plans to increase Diamond’s global sales volume, expand distribution and support networks and continue to design and develop piston aircraft. Bin Chen, Wanfeng Aviation chairman and president of Wanfeng Auto Holding Group, will assume the position of chairman of ...