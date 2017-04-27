Buyers of the Textron Aviation TTx single-engine aircraft may now customize their order through an online virtual-aircraft generator that allows TTx buyers to choose from one-dozen exterior paint colors and striping, along with interior and avionics options. Those include a traffic advisory system; Garmin XM weather and radio datalink; Jeppesen Chartview; automatic direction finder; distance measuring equipment; and other features. other extras. The aircraft’s base price is ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS PREMIUM CONTENT
"Cessna Launches TTx Online Ordering Tool" is part of our premium online subscription to BCA. Current Business & Commercial Aviation magazine subscribers: online access is now included at no added charge to you. To read this full article, use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).