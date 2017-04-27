Bombardier has opened a business jet service center in Tianjin, China, in a joint venture with the Tianjin Airport Economic Area. The Tianjin Service Center, located near Beijing, includes 95,766 sq. ft. of hangar space and back shop areas for MRO and other activities. Bombardier forecasts demand for 1,100 business jets in Greater China, South Asia and the Asia-Pacific region over the next 10 ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS PREMIUM CONTENT
"Bombardier Opens Service Center In Tianjin, China" is part of our premium online subscription to BCA. Current Business & Commercial Aviation magazine subscribers: online access is now included at no added charge to you. To read this full article, use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).