Bombardier delivered 36 business jets in the second quarter, down from 42 in 2016, the company reports, with net orders so far this year “actually pretty good,” Bombardier President and CEO Alain Bellemare says. For the first six months of 2017, it delivered 65 business jets, down from 73 for the same time in 2016. The company is on target to reach its full-year guidance of 135 aircraft deliveries. In the second quarter, the company delivered three Learjets, 18 Challengers and 15 ...