A startup with backing from Boeing and JetBlue Airways is designing a hybrid-electric regional aircraft that could enter service in the early 2020s. Zunum Aero aims to revitalize regional air transport by offering dramatically lower operating costs in an aircraft that can compete with highway travel and high-speed rail to provide fast, low-cost door-to-door service. The Kirkland, Washington-based company is planning a family of 10-50-seat aircraft, beginning early in the next decade. ...