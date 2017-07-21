Bell Helicopter resumed flight tests of its Model 525 Relentless program in July after receiving the FAA’s renewal of its experimental certificate. The company hopes to receive full certification in 2018. Flight testing of the fly-by-wire twin-engine intermediate heavy helicopter was suspended as part of a self-imposed grounding of the aircraft after an accident on July 6, 2016. Two Bell test pilots died when the prototype, FTV1, broke up and crashed in woodland in Ellis County, Texas, ...