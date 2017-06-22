In June, Bell Helicopter announced FAA certification and first delivery of its new Model 505 Jet Ranger X, but almost simultaneously nudged expected certification of its Model 525 back to the end of 2018. It is awaiting the National Transportation Safety Board’s report into the fatal loss of one of the 525’s prototypes in 2016. The Bell 505, which received its Canadian certification last December, is powered by a Safran Helicopter Engines Arrius 2R engine with the ...